2 events get 'M' Mark

The Major Sports Events Committee today awarded the prestigious “M” Mark status to the Longines Masters of Hong Kong 2019 and the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2019.

The two events, which take place this month, will add colour and vibrancy to Hong Kong and help attract more visitors, committee Chairman Karl Kwok said.

"'M' Mark events showcase Hong Kong's capability to host world-class events and reinforce its position as the events capital of Asia," Mr Kwok said.

“M” Mark events help foster a sustainable sporting culture and a sense of pride and social cohesion, he added.

About $127.3 million has been approved so far to support such events.

