Subsidy scheme to open year-round

A Social Welfare Department subsidy scheme to support the employment of the disabled will open for applications all year round from tomorrow.

The Support Programme for Employees with Disabilities, launched in 2013, gives employers a one-off subsidy of up to $20,000 for each disabled staff to buy assistive devices or modify workplace.

A grant of up to $40,000 may be considered for cases where the price of a single assistive device and its essential accessories exceeds $20,000.

The subsidy can be used on a wide range of assistive devices and modifications, including computer accessories or adaptive equipment, optical magnifying devices, hearing and assistive devices, Braille products and handrails.

Employers may send their application forms together with the required documents to the department through the referring organisations. Each applicant may submit more than one application.

Click here for details.