Customs officers seized yesterday about 14.3 tonnes of suspected red sandalwood worth $8.5 million.

They found the wood in a container from Taiwan during an inspection at the Kwai Chung Customhouse Cargo Examination Compound.

The case was handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department for investigation.

People smuggling endangered species will face a fine up to $10 million and a 10-year jail.