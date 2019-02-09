Fake marriage mastermind convicted

The mastermind of a bogus marriage syndicate was convicted of conspiracy to defraud and perverting the course of justice at the District Court today.

An Immigration Department operation, conducted since March 2017, neutralised the crime syndicate.

Thirty-seven people comprising Hong Kong residents, foreign domestic helpers and Mainland residents were arrested, including the 55-year-old mastermind.

Fifteen of the arrestees were convicted of conspiracy to defraud, and of them, 11 were sentenced to imprisonment for 10 to 18 months, the department said.

The mastermind was convicted of four counts of conspiracy to defraud and one count of perverting the course of justice, and will be sentenced on February 28.

The operation is still ongoing and more people may be arrested and prosecuted.

The department added it will continue to spare no effort in combatting bogus marriages and other related illicit activities.

Anyone who commits the offence of conspiracy to defraud is liable to a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.