Flu activity drops

The local influenza activity has decreased from the peak level, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

However, the centre said the winter influenza season is expected to last for some time.

It urged schools, parents and students to continue to heighten vigilance and adopt strict personal and environmental hygiene to prevent the spread of influenza when school resumes after the Lunar New Year holiday.

According to the centre’s latest surveillance data, local influenza activity has continued to decrease from the peak level recorded during January 13 to 26.

The percentage of respiratory specimens received by the centre’s Public Health Laboratory Services Branch that tested positive for seasonal influenza viruses further decreased from 25.89% in the week ending January 26 to 20.06% in the week ending February 2.

Figures for institutional influenza-like illness outbreaks and the overall admission rate with principal diagnosis of influenza in public hospitals also decreased for the week ending February 2 compared to the week ending January 26.

Among children aged below six, the overall admission rate with principal diagnosis of influenza went down from 8.1 to 4.36 cases per 10,000 people for the same period.

For children aged under 18, there were 21 severe cases reported this year as of February 7, including one death. Among the cases, 16 did not receive seasonal influenza vaccination for the current season.

The centre appealed to parents who have not arranged vaccination for their children to do so as early as possible.

Schools were also encouraged to follow the centre’s guidelines on preventive and control measures as well as management of outbreaks.