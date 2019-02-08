Views on community care sought

The Community Care Fund will hold four public consultation sessions to gauge public views on the formulation of assistance programmes.

The first session will be held on February 21 at Mei Foo Community Hall, while the second session will be held at Aldrich Bay Community Hall on March 23.

The third session will be held on March 29 at Tai Po Community Centre, and the last one will take place on April 6 at Tin Yiu Community Centre.

Those who would like to attend the sessions can call the care fund’s Secretariat at 2835 2279 or complete the registration form online to reserve a seat.