By-election nominations to open

Nominations for the Yau Tsim Mong District Council Tai Nan Constituency by-election will open on February 8.

A nominee must be a registered geographical constituency elector aged 21 or above who has ordinarily resided in Hong Kong for the three years immediately before his or her nomination.

The nominee must personally hand in the completed nomination form and a $3,000 deposit to the Returning Officer before the nomination period ends on February 21.

The District Officer (Yau Tsim Mong) has been appointed as the Returning Officer.

The poll will be held on March 24.

