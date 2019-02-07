LNY fireworks light up HK

A fireworks display lit up Victoria Harbour today to celebrate the Year of the Pig.

A total of 23,888 firing shells were launched from three barges in the 23-minute fireworks extravaganza, which showcased eight scenes with Lunar New Year-themed designs, including the number "8" and golden ingots in the opening scene.

Pig noses and Saturn rings dazzled the crowds on either side of the harbour in the second scene, along with the theme song of local cartoon character McDull.

In the last scene, 10 seven-inch shells featuring brocade crowns and purple pistils were fired simultaneously to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The event was co-ordinated by the Home Affairs Bureau.