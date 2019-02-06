Health chief visits slaughterhouse

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (second left) inspects disinfection pools during a visit to Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today visited Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse to learn about measures against African Swine Fever.

Prof Chan was briefed on measures implemented at the slaughterhouse to minimise the risk of African Swine Fever infection in live pigs and prevent the fever’s spread to Hong Kong.

In light of the trades’ live pig supply suspension during the Lunar New Year period, thorough cleaning and disinfection work is being carried out for the first three days of the Lunar New Year in two slaughterhouses in Sheung Shui and Tsuen Wan.

Prof Chan learned that both slaughterhouses have strengthened the cleaning and disinfection of vehicles and personnel entering and leaving the facilities.

Additional equipment such as pressurised water pumps and hot water high-pressure jets have been installed to enhance the effectiveness of cleaning.

Prof Chan also observed the operation of the disinfection pools newly installed at the slaughterhouse for thoroughly cleaning vehicles used to carry pigs.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department and slaughterhouse operators have deployed staff to monitor the cleaning work to ensure that vehicles are thoroughly disinfected before they leave the slaughterhouse.

There have been no reports of the fever at registered farms on the Mainland or local pig farms.