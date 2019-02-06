HK celebrates Chinese New Year

Happy Chinese New Year! Welcome to the 24th International Chinese New Year Night Parade. As the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, I'm delighted to join you at this night parade to celebrate the most jubilant of our Chinese festivals.

A fantastic, multicultural pageant, the parade annually thrills not only locals but also visitors from around the world. Alongside a fanfare of spectacular floats, this year's parade showcases more than 20 performing groups - from Hong Kong and from all over the world - here to dazzle and delight long into the night.

As fabulous as the parade promises to be, there's more to come in the days and nights ahead, as Hong Kong's Chinese New Year celebration continues through the new year, with a fireworks extravaganza, a well-wishing festival, brilliant lantern displays and much more. I welcome every one of you to celebrate with us. And I wish you all a happy, healthy and rewarding Year of the Pig.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the 2019 Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Night Parade at the Cultural Centre Piazza on February 5.