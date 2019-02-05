CE inspects LNY fair clean-up

Mrs Lam (right) visits the 98-year-old Uncle Fook at an elderly home in Tsz Wan Shan.

Mrs Lam (second left) learns about the work of Customs & Excise Department’s frontline officers at the airport.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) thanks the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department staff for cleaning up the Lunar New Year fair site at the Victoria Park during the holiday.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam started the first day of the Year of the Pig with visits to frontline staff at a Lunar New Year fair site clean-up and the airport.

Mrs Lam inspected the Lunar New Year fair site clean-up at the Victoria Park this morning. She thanked the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department staff for their hard work during the holiday and the department’s volunteers for sending flowers and plants donated by fair vendors to elderly homes and hospitals.

Mrs Lam then went to the airport where she attended Chinese New Year festive activities, exchanged greetings with travellers, and met frontline immigration and customs officers.

She said Hong Kong is a regional and global aviation hub, with the airport playing a key role. The Civil Aviation Department has set a new single-day record of handling 2,467 flights just days ago.

The Government will continue work together with the Airport Authority to boost Hong Kong's leading position as an international aviation and cargo hub, she added.

During the day Mrs Lam also visited the 98-year-old Uncle Fook, whom she met during her tenure as the Director of Social Welfare, in an elderly home in Tsz Wan Shan.

She presented mandarin oranges to other elderly residents there and conveyed them her well wishes.