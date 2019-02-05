Rail issue handled seriously: CE

The Shatin to Central Link will open only after its safety is assured, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, adding problems arising from its construction are being dealt with seriously.

Mrs Lam made the statement to reporters after attending an event at the airport today.

She said the Government is highly concerned about the matter, and the scope of the independent inquiry team will be expanded to cover the three additional areas where records are found missing.

Should the inquiry team advise that further investigations are required, the Government will follow up in a serious manner, she added.

On other issues relating to the new rail link, Mrs Lam said they will be handled by the Transport & Housing Bureau and the Expert Advisor Team comprising three senior retired government officers.