Healthcare issues being tackled

The Government has been sparing no effort in tackling thoroughly issues relating to the public healthcare system, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

Speaking to the media after attending a function at the airport today, Mrs Lam said the Government has been following up on views expressed by the healthcare sector to iron out those problems.

The views include boosting primary healthcare services to reduce hospital admissions, training more healthcare staff, and stepping up cross-sector collaboration.

She said the Government is making efforts in improving primary healthcare services, including health promotion and assessment, though the work takes time to complete.

On the recent additional $500-million allocation to the Hospital Authority, Mrs Lam said the current winter flu surge has posed greater pressure on frontline healthcare staff.

The extra funding aims at showing the Government’s support and care to them, she added.