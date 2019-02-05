John Lee tours West Kln Station

Secretary for Security John Lee (second right) visits the West Kowloon Station Port’s departure hall to see its immigration clearance operations.

Secretary for Security John Lee toured the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link West Kowloon Station today to see its operation on the Chinese New Year's Day.

Mr Lee visited the Police Report Centre at the Hong Kong Port Area as well as the immigration and customs clearance operations at the departure hall.

He also met the personnel of the Mainland’ Port Office, Immigration Inspection, Customs, and Railway Public Security when touring the Mainland Port Area.

Mr Lee thanked officers for ensuring the port's smooth operation, adding passengers can enjoy the efficient and convenient high-speed rail service during the festive period.