CS visits boundary control point

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (centre) receives an update by the Police on their work at the Lok Ma Chau Boundary Control Point during the festive period.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited the Lok Ma Chau Boundary Control Point and an elderly home in Tai Po on the first day of the Chinese New Year.

At the control point, Mr Cheung got an update on the overall operational plan, including passenger clearance and diversion, law and order, and epidemic prevention during the festive period.

He was also briefed on adjustments to the coach operation there to meet additional service demand.

Mr Cheung was pleased that government departments have been working closely to address the control point’s heavy passenger flow and ensure its smooth operation.

He thanked officers there for holding fast to their posts and serving the public with excellence.

Mr Cheung then proceeded to Tai Po where he joined seniors at an elderly home in Fu Shin Estate to celebrate the Chinese New Year.