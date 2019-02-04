Toll refund arrangement announced

The Transport Department today announced refund arrangements for e-Payment service at government tolled roads and tunnels.

The department said a small number of motorists using Octopus cards to pay tolls at government tolled roads and tunnels experienced faults in the e-Payment system and were asked to pay in cash instead.

It was later found these Octopus transactions were successfully completed, resulting in duplicated toll payments by these motorists.

The department has modified the e-Payment system software and fixed the problem.

A total of 30 transactions were affected up to December 31, amounting to $337.

The card numbers of the affected Octopus cards and the government tolled roads and tunnels concerned have been uploaded to the department website.

The department has arranged for refunds through Octopus Cards Limited.

Starting from 10am February 5, affected card holders can receive the refund through the Octopus app on mobile devices or at Octopus Service Points at designated MTR stations or shopping malls.

Call 1823 for enquiries.