Rents set for new public housing flats

The Housing Authority today said rents for 7,626 flats at four public rental housing estates, to be completed between March and June, have been set at the best rent levels in their respective districts.

The best monthly rent in Urban District, at $85.50 per sq m, will apply to 322 flats in one block in Sau Mau Ping Estate in Kwun Tong and 1,314 flats in two blocks in Lai Tsui Court in Cheung Sha Wan.

The best monthly rent for Sha Tin District, at $82.70 per sq m, will apply to 4,846 flats in five blocks in Chun Yeung Estate.

Sheung Shui District's best monthly rent of $60.60 per sq m will apply to 1,144 flats in three blocks in Po Shek Wu Estate.

Under this rent-fixing exercise, the rent for more than 56% of the flats will be less than $2,500 per month.

The authority said the rents are heavily subsidised and are inclusive of rates, management fees and maintenance costs.

Those who are allocated new flats but cannot afford the rents can request refurbished flats at lower rents or apply for assistance under the Rent Assistance Scheme, it added.