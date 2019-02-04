CE delivers New Year message

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

The Lunar New Year is an important festival for Chinese people. It is also a time for families to get together. When the Lunar New Year approaches, many people will do their festive shopping. I also took a break from my busy schedule and went to Sheung Wan to buy some dried seafood and flowers. I chatted with shop owners and staff, and took the chance to extend early New Year greetings to members of the public and exchange good wishes with them.

This year is the Year of the Pig. I wish you all a healthy and prosperous year ahead.

This is a translation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s Lunar New Year message delivered on February 4.