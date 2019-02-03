CAD handles record amount of flights

The Civil Aviation Department handled 2,467 flights on February 2, a new single-day record.

That number included 1,226 flight movements at Hong Kong International Airport and 1,241 overflights, which is also a new record.

This is the fifth time in 2019 that a single-day record has been set.

Between January 23 and February 2, the department handled about an average of 2,380 flights per day, including flight movements at the airport and overflights, an increase of about 5% over the same period last year.

Director-General of Civil Aviation Simon Li said: “This year, the number of flights handled by the department saw a significant increase around two weeks before the Lunar New Year, showing the strong demand for air traffic.

“The extra flights were mostly operated to destinations in Japan, Korea and the Mainland.”

The department has deployed additional staff to cater for the seasonal demand to maintain safe, smooth and orderly air traffic service during the festive periods, he added.