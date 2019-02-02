LNY fireworks set for Feb 6

Hong Kong will usher in the Year of the Pig in grand style with 23,888 firing shells being launched from three barges during the Lunar New Year fireworks display on February 6.

Starting at 8pm, the 23-minute fireworks extravaganza over Victoria Harbour will showcase eight scenes with Lunar New Year-themed designs, such as the number eight and golden ingots in the opening scene.

In the second scene, pig noses and Saturn rings will be displayed alongside the theme song of local cartoon character McDull.

Strobes and waterfall-like effects in the fourth scene will also mark Valentine’s Day, which follows the Lunar New Year.

The fireworks display will reach its climax in the last scene, when 10 seven-inch shells featuring brocade crowns and purple pistils will be fired simultaneously to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Spectators can tune in to Radio Television Hong Kong Radio 4 (FM 97.6 to 98.9) for synchronised music.