Policies to be better implemented: CS

The Government will make use of the Policy Committee to ensure policies are smoothly implemented, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme, Mr Cheung said the Government is concerned about issues arising from the implementation of recent livelihood policies.

He said officials should put themselves in other people’s shoes when they formulate policies.

“In certain circumstances where cross-bureau, cross-departmental co-operation is involved, I think there is room for improvement and enhancement.

“Particularly, I will make use of the Policy Committee, of which all principle officials are members already, so that we can find out problems straight away and make sure that the policy, when it comes to implementation, is smooth.

“And also we will make sure that the policies really serve the purpose of benefitting the community at large.”