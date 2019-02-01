CE meets Seoul Mayor

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon at Government House.

Welcoming Mr Park's visit to Hong Kong, Mrs Lam noted she had visited Seoul some seven years ago as Secretary for Development and was impressed by the city's infrastructure developments, urban planning and heritage conservation.

The successful projects in Seoul served as valuable reference in her subsequent promotion of urban renewal and waterfront development initiatives in Hong Kong, she said.

Mrs Lam noted Hong Kong and Korea have close ties, with continuous economic and trade co-operation and people-to-people exchanges, adding that Korean popular culture appeals to many Hong Kong people.

She said Hong Kong has been committed to developing cultural and creative industries in recent years and she believes the two places can foster further co-operation in trade and culture.

The Chief Executive also expressed hope that an Economic & Trade Office would be set up in Seoul as soon as possible.