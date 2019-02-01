Control point passengers rise

Director of Immigration Eric Tsang introduces the security features of the Next Generation Electronic Passport at the Immigration Department’s year-end review 2018 press conference.

More than 314 million passengers passed through Hong Kong’s immigration control points last year, up 5.1% on 2017.

The total number of visitor arrivals exceeded 65 million, an 11.4% rise on 2017.

Among the visitor arrivals, 50.8 million were from the Mainland, 15% more than in 2017, while 14.3 million were other visitors, 0.5% higher compared to 2017.

An average of 52,000 passengers daily passed through the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link West Kowloon Station which was commissioned in September 2018, reaching a peak of 95,000 passengers during the festive season.

For the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port which was commissioned a month later, there were on average 70,000 passengers passing through daily, reaching a peak of 103,000 passengers during the festive season.

Delivering the Immigration Department’s year-end review today, Director of Immigration Erick Tsang said the department will continue to utilise technology to enhance passenger clearance efficiency.

As at the end of 2018, a total of 699 multi-purpose e-Channels were installed at all control points and could be flexibly deployed for use by eligible Hong Kong residents or visitors.

Outlining the department’s vision for this year, Mr Tsang said the Next Generation Electronic Passport System is expected to be implemented in phases in the second quarter, together with the launch of the new version of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region electronic passport.

“Regarding the new passport security features, our existing Hong Kong SAR passport has adopted advanced security features with global confidence and it is really hard to forge.

“The new passport system can provide room for us to update the passport design, as well as to further enhance our security features with internationally recognised and up-to-date technologies, such as the transparent window, new generation tactile relief features, new full-colour UV printing, which can strengthen the Hong Kong passport’s security, integrity and worldwide interoperability.”

As the Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point is expected to be completed this year, the department will actively support the relevant developments and continue to provide efficient immigration clearance services for the public, he added.