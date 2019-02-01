Work incentive limits raised

The individual-based Work Incentive Transport Subsidy Scheme’s income and asset limits will be raised starting from the claim month of February 2019, the Government announced today.

The new limits are applicable to applications for subsidy for that month onwards, the Labour Department said.

It added that starting from April 1, the Working Family Allowance Office will take up the processing of individual-based applications from the Labour Department.

The department will issue letters to current individual-based recipients on the detailed arrangements.

The application claim period will be revised from the past six to 12 calendar months to the immediate past six calendar months before the submission of an application.

The allowance office will put in place transitional arrangements to assist applicants in lodging their applications.

Click here for the new limits.

Click here for details of the scheme.