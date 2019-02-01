Green form flat applications received

More than 40,000 applications have been received for the Sale of Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2018 (GSH 2018), the Housing Authority announced today.

The applications comprise 28,000 from Green Form (GF) applicants under the Sale of Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2018 and 12,000 new GF applications.

The Housing Authority will send letters confirming receipt of their applications and notifying them of their application numbers.

A total of 2,545 flats in Blocks 1 to 4 of Lai Tsui Court at Lai Chi Kok Road are offered for pre-sale under the GSH 2018.

The saleable areas range from 17.1 sq m to 42 sq m.

The average selling price is $67,200 per sq m of saleable area at a discount of 58% from assessed market values.

The selling prices of the flats are between $932,500 and $3,062,100.

Balloting is planned for the end of February and eligible applicants will be invited for flat selection from the end of March according to their priority order.