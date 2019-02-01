Welcoming the Year of the Pig

As the Year of the Pig approaches, people are busy shopping for festive treats, dried seafood and Spring Festival couplets to prepare for family reunions.

Enjoying the festive atmosphere, shoppers flock to the Mong Kok flower market to pick up auspicious blooms to decorate their homes.

While the Lunar New Year fair at Victoria Park offers a wide array of items including pig-themed decorations and gifts.

The news.gov.hk team wishes readers good health and prosperity in the Year of the Pig.