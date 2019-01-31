Green LNY fairs to reduce waste

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (centre) visits the Green Lunar New Year Fair at Fa Hui Park.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today visited the Green Lunar New Year Fair at Fa Hui Park and encouraged stall operators and members of the public to cherish resources and reduce waste during festive celebrations.

The Fa Hui Park Green LNY Fair is jointly held by the Environmental Campaign Committee, the Environmental Protection Department and the Conservancy Association.

Stands sharing shopping bags have been set up at the fair for people to donate or pick up reusable shopping bags to reduce the use of disposable plastic bags.

Green Ambassadors stationed there also coach people and stall operators on how to practise proper waste separation and clean recycling.

The department and the committee have also extended Green LNY Fair programmes to all LNY fair venues across the city.

Food waste, yard waste and polyfoam have been added to this year’s LNY fairs recyclable items, in addition to waste paper, plastic and metal.

These items will be collected and recycled by contractors appointed by the department.

A resource-sharing station has also been set up to collect unsold goods and leftover materials, including canvas, tents, chairs and tables and new year decorations from stall operators for on-site distribution or redistribution after the LNY fairs.

The department and the committee hopes that the measures will reduce the amount of waste generated by LNY fairs.

By setting up sharing platforms and a well-established recycling network, the Green LNY Fairs will publicise the message of waste reduction and reusing materials, Mr Wong said.

He also reminded and encouraged people to bring green to-go items such as water bottles, food containers, reusable cutlery, handkerchiefs and reusable shopping bags when visiting LNY fairs.