Rail inquiry team to expand scope

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today expressed disappointment over construction problems discovered at the Shatin to Central Link and proposed that a commission of inquiry investigate the matter.

Mrs Lam’s announcement comes after the Transport & Housing Bureau revealed that records were missing for the north and south approach tunnels and the Hung Hom Stabling Siding of the link’s Hung Hom Station.



The bureau said unapproved works were also discovered at the station.

Mrs Lam was disappointed that more construction problems were found and expressed regret over the Mass Transit Railway Corporation’s supervision of the project.

The Chief Executive said Commission of Inquiry Chairman Justice Michael Hartmann understands that it is appropriate to expand the scope of the commission’s investigation to include these issues.

Mrs Lam added she will seek the Executive Council’s approval for her proposal after the Lunar New Year holiday.