Tenders for Kai Tak site rejected

The Government has rejected all nine tenders received for the purchase of a non-industrial site in Kai Tak, the Lands Department announced today.

It said the tendered premiums did not meet the Government's reserve price for the site.

The Government will consider disposal arrangements for this site at an appropriate time.

The New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6547 at Kai Tak Area 4C Site 5 has a site area of about 9,480 sq m.

Five tender exercises for government land sales had to be canceled due to the bids falling below the reserve prices. Other than the Kai Tak site, four other cancelled tender exercises involved sites on the Peak, in Yuen Long, Tsing Yi and Pak Shek Kok.

Of these sites, the Yuen Long, Tsing Yi and Pak Shek Kok sites were successfully re-tendered.