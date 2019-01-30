Avenue of Stars to reopen

The revitalised Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui will reopen to the public on January 31.

Speaking at the reopening ceremony today, Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Cherry Tse said the revitalised area has a new aesthetic look and is more functional, comfortable and convenient for residents and overseas visitors, making it a world-class harbourfront landmark.

In addition to the 107 handprints of superstars, nine new handprints from the winners of the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actress will be added to the Avenue of Stars soon.

All handprints feature new designs and have been relocated to wooden handrails so visitors can enjoy a closer look.

Visitors can also scan QR codes near the handprints to view a brief biography and film footage of the superstars.

The revitalisation project doubled the seating area and increased the shaded and green areas by about 700% and 800%.

The Transport Department has set up additional pick-up and drop-off points for coaches near Salisbury Road to tie in with the reopening.