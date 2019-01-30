Gov't promotes reading

The Government today launched the “Lifelong Love of Reading: Good Books Recommended by Celebrities” video series to promote reading.

Eight celebrities share their reading experience and recommend good books in eight three-minute videos produced by the Education Bureau and Radio Television Hong Kong.

In the first video, Permanent Secretary for Education Ingrid Yeung will talk about a touching story she has read.

The rest of the series, to be rolled out soon, will feature Chinese University of Hong Kong Professor of Medicine Mok Hing Yiu, Prof Joseph Sung, parent-child relationship and parenting educator Shirley Loo, former Legislative Council President Jasper Tsang, early childhood educator Ponny Shum, Committee on Home-School Co-operation Chairman Henry Tong, Hong Kong high jump team member Cecilia Yeung, and playwright Chong Mui-ngam.

The new series can be viewed on RTHK TV 31, the bureau's Educational Television website, the Hong Kong Education City ETV website and the ETV mobile application.