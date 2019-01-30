New control point nearly complete

The Government strives to complete construction of the boundary control point at Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai this year, Secretary for Development Michael Wong told lawmakers today.

Mr Wong said the commissioning schedule for the new control point will be confirmed through ongoing co-ordination between the Hong Kong and Shenzhen governments.

He noted construction of the connecting road is about 97% complete, while the control point buildings are about 85% complete.

It will be the seventh land-based control point on the Shenzhen-Hong Kong boundary and people may take public transport, private cars or walk through the pedestrian subway to reach the control point for immigration clearance.

The Government forecasts that at the early stage after commissioning, daily passenger flow through the control point will be about 17,500 and vehicular flow 7,700.

For the two nearby existing control points at Sha Tau Kok and Man Kam To, the total daily passenger flow will be lowered by about 18%, while vehicular flow will be reduced by 26%, benefitting from the traffic redistribution, Mr Wong added.