Funding aims to help HA staff

An additional $500 million in government funding for the Hospital Authority aims to provide some reassurance for frontline medical staff at public hospitals and enable them to work in a better environment.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the remarks during her Question Time at the Legislative Council today.

Mrs Lam said she had learnt from the healthcare sector that the work environment for frontline staff in public hospitals was less than satisfactory due to overcrowding and other problems, adding that the Government was working on improving the healthcare system in a comprehensive manner.

The Chief Executive also noted that in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the financial provision to the authority was increased to $60 billion, representing a 10% increase on the previous year.

Responding to a lawmaker's suggestion to allow doctors who are trained and registered overseas to come to Hong Kong and help ease the manpower shortage, Mrs Lam said this proposal would only create controversy.

She said doctors were already busy enough without having to spend time discussing whether to open up the sector.





Mrs Lam added the Government may continue discussing the issue with the sector, the Legislative Council and the community in due course.

