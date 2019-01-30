Gov’t reviews CSSA measures

The Government will complete its review of measures under the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) Scheme within this year, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking during the Chief Executive's Question Time at the Legislative Council, Mrs Lam noted the review will cover the effectiveness of the Integrated Employment Assistance Programme for Self-reliance (IEAPS).

It will also review the disregarded earnings arrangement and some special grants and supplements under the CSSA scheme.

Mrs Lam said the exercise would help the Government decide on whether the grants should be extended to other age groups.

She added the Government has implemented measures to help CSSA recipients aged 60 to 64, which include setting up a new $1,060 Employment Support Supplement and extending the existing services under the IEAPS.