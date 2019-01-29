Crime situation improves

Hong Kong’s law and order situation improved last year with 54,225 crime cases recorded, the lowest figure since 1974.

Reviewing last year’s crime situation at a press conference today, Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo said crime cases in 2018 fell 3.2% compared with the previous year.

There were fewer cases of robbery, burglary, theft, rape, serious drug offences, criminal intimidation, arson, criminal damage and triad-related crimes.

There were 147 robberies, 16 less than the previous year and the lowest since 1969.

More cases were recorded in homicide, deception, blackmail, indecent assault and domestic violence crimes.

The number of deception cases went up 18.1% to more than 8,300, with an increase in social media deception, online business fraud, email scam and investment fraud.

Mr Lo said: “You will notice from our crime figure table, the traditional crimes are all enjoying a healthy downward trend.

“But unfortunately because of the new technology or new IT technology in the world, including the Internet, we are suffering from an increase in the deception over the Internet. So what we can do is to enhance education and publicity.”

He added the force launched its Weibo and Twitter accounts today to promote crime prevention.