Sophia Chan confident in HA

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today expressed confidence the Hospital Authority will come up with effective measures to relieve the manpower situation in Hong Kong’s public hospitals.

Speaking at a press conference, Prof Chan said the authority is working on short-term measures to relieve the heavy workload of administration, such as clerical work and others, during the winter flu surge.

She also said Chief Executive Carrie Lam has set aside $500 million as a reserve for the authority to implement measures to relieve the manpower shortage.

Prof Chan said the authority is looking into whether there is a need to draw from this fund.

“They are working on these short-term measures and see whether there is a need to draw on this set-aside fund.

“What I have understood from the Hospital Authority is that they currently still have resources to deal with all their short-term measures.

“I am sure the Hospital Authority will work out some directions as well as some of the effective measures.”

Prof Chan also hoped private doctors and Chinese medicine practitioners can provide services over the Lunar New Year holidays to alleviate the burden on public hospitals.