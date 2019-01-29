Trade dispute closely monitored

The Government is closely monitoring the impact of the trade dispute between the Mainland and the US on Hong Kong’s industries, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Meeting the media ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said the Government has stepped up measures to help such industries.

The values of Hong Kong’s total exports and imports of goods recorded year-on-year decreases of 5.8% and 7% in December, she said, adding that the situation may worsen early this year.

Mrs Lam also said the Government will continue to communicate with the affected industries and provide assistance to them when necessary.