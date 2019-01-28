Views on sports scheme sought

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department is conducting a comprehensive review of the Sports Subvention Scheme to optimise it and enhance the development of sport in Hong Kong.

The department is seeking views from the public until February 28.

The review will look into the funding principles and eligibility for national sports associations and other sports organisations, as well as the allocation of subvention and subsidy level.

It aims to attract and retain talents to stay and continue to contribute to the sporting arena, and explore measures to enhance monitoring and corporate governance.

Views are also being gauged from all subvented national sports associations and sports organisations, while a consultant has been commissioned by the department to study the principles, modes and mechanisms of subvention to sports organisations in overseas countries.

The review is expected to be completed by 2019-20.

