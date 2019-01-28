CS visits Southern District

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (second right) visits the Marycove Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today met underprivileged elderly families in Southern District.

Mr Cheung first visited the Marycove Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd and was given a briefing on the services provided there and toured its school and residential facilities.

The Marycove Center is a residential home subvented by the Social Welfare Department with a residential quota of 90 catering for girls aged 12 to 18.

Its Marycove School is subvented by the Education Bureau and was classified as a school for social development in 1997.

Mr Cheung joined residents for a tea session and a music performance. He praised the girls for the outstanding show and spoke highly of the professional services offered by the centre’s staff.

The Chief Secretary encouraged them to continue supporting the girls.

He later gave warm clothing and health products to two elderly families at Yue Kwong Chuen in Aberdeen.

Mr Cheung wished them happiness and good health in the year ahead, and said the Government is committed to improving people’s livelihood.

It is also committed to promoting the policy of according priority to the provision of home care and community care, supplemented by residential care, so that seniors can enjoy their life in environments familiar to them, he added.