Welfare deduction plan suspended

The Government suspended a plan to deduct $200 from payments to able-bodied Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) recipients aged 60 to 64 who refuse to join an employment scheme.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong made the announcement at today’s Legislative Council Welfare Services Panel meeting.

These CSSA recipients are required to participate in the Integrated Employment Assistance Programme for Self-reliance.

They must make two attempts to find a job and meet social workers at least once every two months to receive job search assistance.

Later, Dr Law told reporters the Government will look into the issue after it completes a review of CSSA special grants and supplements by the end of the year.

When asked whether the Government would also shelve its policy to change the age eligibility for elderly CSSA, Dr Law reiterated that the decision was made after thorough discussions.

“The policy decision has been made for more than two years already. The discussion has been thoroughly discussed and options have been considered, and the Government considered the present decision is proper.

“The only thing that we need to improve is the way that we are going to deliver, and to help those who are needing help to assist them to find jobs.

“I think that is the reason why we have been making some of the refinements, so to speak, to accommodate the views of the community.”