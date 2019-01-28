Electric car tax rebate criteria relaxed

The Government announced the eligibility criteria under the One-for-One Replacement Scheme for electric private cars has been relaxed.

The changes take effect from today until the end of the scheme on March 31 and applies to the ownership and licensed periods of old private cars.

Under the revision, a private car owner must have been the registered owner of the old private car for 18 months or more, instead of three years or more, without interruption, prior to its de-registration.

The old private car must also have been licensed for at least ten months within the 12 months immediately before its de-registration, instead of at least 20 months within the 24 months before its de-registration.

The Government said the decision was made after receiving views for review and eligibility criteria relaxation so more private car owners could fulfil the scheme’s eligibility.

All other eligibility criteria and application procedures will remain unchanged.

