Sophia Chan meets frontline doctors

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today attended a meeting with some members of the Hong Kong Public Doctors’ Association and the Frontline Doctors’ Union.

Speaking to the media, she said the meeting was very constructive and the doctors had frankly expressed their comments, which focused on the manpower shortage.

“There were a lot of constructive comments given to us as to how we can rectify the current situation. Some of them are very practical and doable.

“The Hospital Authority is going to quickly look into those comments and suggestions and then to work on those so that the existing situation can be improved.”

She has also asked the authority to prepare plans to solve the manpower shortage for the short, medium and long-term.

“So that we are not only to provide or to plan the manpower for the new services in the Hospital Authority, but also to replenish the existing gaps of doctors and nurses in terms of their current services in the Hospital Authority.”

Prof Chan added the bureau will try its best to provide the resources needed to solve the current manpower problem.