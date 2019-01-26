Gov't raises dementia awareness

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (centre) officiates at the highlight event of the Dementia Friendly Community Campaign and the Support for Carers Project.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today called on different sectors of society to work together with the Government to build a friendly community for people with dementia, the elderly and their carers.

The Social Welfare Department launched the Dementia Friendly Community Campaign and the Support for Carers Project last year, to encourage the public to support people with dementia and their families, and to raise public awareness and support for needy elderly people and their carers.

Dr Law said a number of Dementia Friends Information Sessions have been organised and those who attend them are eligible to register as internationally recognised Dementia Friends.

They can wear the unique Dementia Friends orange wristband to show their support for people with dementia and their carers, and can also share their knowledge of dementia with the community.

Noting that more than 5,500 people have registered as Dementia Friends, Dr Law said he believes the target of training 10,000 Dementia Friends within three years could be met.

He also thanked 49 property management companies for their participation in the Support for Carers Project by releasing their staff to receive training on identifying the needs of elderly people and their carers and rendering suitable assistance.