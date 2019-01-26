Gov’t scheme spurs job-seeking

The objective of the Integrated Employment Assistance Programme for Self-reliance is to assist able-bodied Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) recipients in joining the workforce, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Cheung noted the programme will be operated by non-governmental organisations and social workers will assist CSSA recipients aged 60 to 64 in a compassionate manner, helping them to join the workforce, but not forcing them to find jobs.

He made it clear the Government will continue to offer CSSA to these recipients and their payments will not be deducted even if they are unable to find work.

On his meeting with members of the Legislative Council’s pan-democratic camp, Mr Cheung said they had a candid dialogue to clarify misunderstandings on the eligible age for elderly CSSA being adjusted to 65.

The lawmakers had requested a meeting with the Chief Executive, which he promised to relay to her.