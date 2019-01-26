Anthem talks held with int’l schools

The Education Bureau has been in touch with and discussed arrangements regarding national anthem education with international schools, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip said today.



Speaking after attending a radio programme, Mr Nip said under the National Anthem Bill, the Secretary for Education will issue directions for inclusion of the national anthem in primary and secondary education, including international and special schools.

“I understand that the international schools basically understand the requirements (under the National Anthem Bill) and the Education Bureau will continue to follow up and to provide the necessary support.

“I do not think the international schools would have any major difficulties in doing that because the international schools themselves are also embracing diversity and respect for others, especially the signs and symbols of countries.”

Mr Nip noted the actual implementation will be school-based and rely on the professional expertise and judgement of the schools and teachers, adding that if they encounter any problems, the Education Bureau will provide them with all the necessary support.