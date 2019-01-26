CS commends resilient students

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (front row, fifth right) officiates at the Future Stars - Upward Mobility Scholarship Ceremony.

Commission on Poverty Chairperson, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung officiated at the Future Stars Appreciation Ceremony today, awarding the Upward Mobility Scholarship to 933 students.

The Commission on Poverty programme encourages less privileged students who have demonstrated resilience and a positive attitude in the face of adversity, and promotes social mobility for them.

In his speech, Mr Cheung recognised the achievements of the Future Stars programme over the past five years, with more than $28.6 million raised to benefit 5,454 students.

He encouraged youngsters to embrace opportunities and rise to life’s challenges with perseverance, positivity and enthusiasm.

Mr Cheung added that in view of the positive feedback on the “Be a Government Official for a Day” programme implemented last year, the programme would be expanded this year to include the Chief Executive, principal officials and other senior government officials.

He encouraged students to participate in the programme.