Calls for estate redev't considered

The Government takes calls to redevelop public rental housing seriously, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said today.

Mr Chan was speaking to the media after attending the Housing Authority Regular Open Meeting.

He said: "As far as the redevelopment of public rental housing is concerned, we have taken it very seriously in terms of the availability of public rental housing for those in need of adequate housing and also to expedite the moving in of the tenants of the public rental housing.

“Also we have to take into account the cost-effectiveness of redevelopment, the potential of redevelopment.

“All these factors we have to take into account so as to make the best use of public housing resources to enable more people to live in public rental housing, and also subsidised sale flats.”