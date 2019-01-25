Michael Wong visits North District

Secretary for Development Michael Wong (centre) visits the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups Leadership Institute, formerly the Fanling Magistracy, during a visit to North District.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today visited a leadership institute in North District.

The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups Leadership Institute was formerly the Fanling Magistracy and is one of the projects under Batch III of the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme.

Mr Wong toured its facilities including former courtrooms and prison cells which have been converted into meeting rooms and multi-function rooms.

He was briefed by young cultural ambassadors on the history and architectural merits of the building.

The institute, which provides leadership training for young people to enhance their communication skills, perspectives and social responsibilities, will officially open in March.

Mr Wong also met District Council members.