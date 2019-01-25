LNY lantern display lights up HK

More than 10 lanterns of peacocks, elegant vases and colourful peonies are lighting up the Cultural Centre Piazza for the Lunar New Year.

More than 10 lanterns of peacocks, elegant vases and colourful peonies are lighting up the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza from today to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department’s Glittering Peacocks in Full Bloom lantern display will be held until February 24 from 6pm to 11pm daily.

At the centre of the display is a giant peacock lantern of more than 5m tall and 15m long with its long glittering tail forming an archway.

The department will also hold three lantern carnivals to mark the festive period.

One will be held at the North District Park on February 17, another at Tin Shui Wai Park and Ginza Square on February 18 and one at the piazza on February 19.

