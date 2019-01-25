HK ranked freest economy again

The Government today welcomed the Heritage Foundation’s recognition of Hong Kong as the world's freest economy for the 25th consecutive year.

Hong Kong’s overall score in the 2019 Index of Economic Freedom report was 90.2, the only economy with an overall score of more than 90.

It achieved high scores of 90 or above in eight of 12 components measured in the report.

The foundation recognised Hong Kong’s economic resilience, high-quality legal framework, low tolerance for corruption, high degree of government transparency, efficient regulatory framework and openness to global commerce.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said: “This achievement reaffirms the Government’s steadfast commitment in upholding the free market principles over the years.

“The Government will continue to uphold Hong Kong’s fine tradition of the rule of law, maintain a simple and low tax system, improve government efficiency, safeguard the open and free trade regime and build a level playing field for all.”